Why 2022's 'Seinfeld' election outcome will challenge Australian democracy

So, following a campaign about nothing much, Australia is left with a dangerous policy vacuum at a time of great national challenge. During the recent election, where was the blueprint for a way forward on national security, defence, deficit reduction, workplace reform, productivity improvement, tax reform and meeting the climate challenge effectively? With the incoming governments of Gough Whitlam (1972), Bob Hawke (1983) and John Howard (1996), we knew what they stood for and what they planned to do in government before we cast our ballots. Not this time.