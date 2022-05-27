Huon to fly Godolphin's royal blue flag at Newcastle

The powerful James Cummings-Godolphin stable have enjoyed considerable success at Newcastle over the years and on Saturday they are sending only one representative up the M1 and the three-year-old has bright prospects.
Huon, a son of Kermadec, will run in the maiden plate (1200m) and the gelding will be ridden by promising Queensland apprentice Zac Lloyd. The latter, now attached to the Cummings stable, is the son of South African jockey Jeff Lloyd, who rode more than 90 group 1 winners around the world, and the apprentice created a huge impression when he steered home a double at Gosford on Thursday.
Huon debuted on the Kensington track on Anzac Day when a close third on a heavy 9 track. In his only other start, Huon attempted an all-the-way win at Newcastle, only to go down by half a length. Again, that run was on a heavy track and similar conditions are expected on Saturday. He has drawn favourably and Lloyd will claim two-kilograms.
Carartie, a two-year-old formerly trained in Newcastle but now in the John O'Shea stable, has been set for a first-up win in another maiden plate (1200m).
She has been placed in six of nine starts, has good wet track form and was narrowly beaten by Sacrimony at Canterbury in November.
She was then placed on the Kensington track and at Canterbury. Carartie's last start, in the Gold Coast Magic Millions Maiden in January, resulted in a close fifth and she has been trialling well.
Two promising fillies will clash in a strong maiden Handicap (900m) on Saturday.
The Bjorn Baker-trained Invest In Love turned in an eye-catching performance in the $200,000 2YO Inglis Challenge on Scone Cup Day this month.
The Capitalist filly drifted back in the big field and had a tough run four and five wide with no cover. She stormed home to get within half a length of the winner.
Cinderella Days, trained by Joe Pride, is unraced, however she looked the goods in a recent Warwick Farm trial win.
Can the engagement of Zac Lloyd bring a change of luck for Newcastle mare Just Like Lisa in the opening event, a maiden handicap (1600m)?
The four-year-old has been placed in seven of 15 starts. First-up on this track on April 30, she ran on strongly late to finish second, and with Lloyd's allowance, the daughter of Choisir will carry only 53.5kg.
