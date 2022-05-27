Huon to fly Godolphin's royal blue flag at Newcastle

Huon, a son of Kermadec, will run in the maiden plate (1200m) and the gelding will be ridden by promising Queensland apprentice Zac Lloyd. The latter, now attached to the Cummings stable, is the son of South African jockey Jeff Lloyd, who rode more than 90 group 1 winners around the world, and the apprentice created a huge impression when he steered home a double at Gosford on Thursday.