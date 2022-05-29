Knights re-sign inaugural NRLW skipper Romy Teitzel

INAUGURAL captain Romy Teitzel has re-signed with Newcastle for the 2022 NRLW season.
"I'm very excited to return to Newcastle to play for the Knights, especially in front of the passionate members and fans who have embraced the NRLW at McDonald Jones Stadium," Teitzel said.
"The roster we are building is full of experience, character, and strong work ethic, which are all essential qualities for any successful team, and I can't wait to play with them."
Advertisement
Teitzel led the Knights during their 2021 foundation season, which was deferred from last year because COVID-19.
The powerfully built fullback played in all five games for Newcastle and scored their first-ever try, in the round-one 13-12 loss to Parramatta.
Over the course of the season, she made 20 tackle breaks and averaged 138 running metres per game.
The North Queensland junior will be joined at Newcastle next season by star recruits Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton, who are joining the Knights from Brisbane.
More signings are expected in coming weeks to bolster the Knights, who did not win a game in their first crusade and finished last on the points table.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.