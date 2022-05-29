Newcastle Herald
Knights re-sign inaugural NRLW skipper Romy Teitzel

By Robert Dillon
May 29 2022 - 9:00pm
INAUGURAL captain Romy Teitzel has re-signed with Newcastle for the 2022 NRLW season.

