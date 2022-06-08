Wests coach Todd Lowrie says his side's first win at the weekend and performance the week prior have restored belief at the last-placed club.
The Rosellas broke an eight-game losing streak with a gritty 18-16 win over Cessnock at Harker Oval on Sunday.
It came after blowing a six-point lead in the final minutes against Souths at Townson Oval a week earlier.
"We were fortunate enough to capitalise on a sin-bin [Cessnock] had and then we played tough towards the back end," Lowrie said.
"We gave them plenty of opportunities to win the game but were good enough to hold on.
"I think the Souths game showed how close we were to some of the top teams when we play well, but it also showed how far away we were if we want to match it with those top sides.
"It certainly gave us some belief that if we play well, we are good enough and I think we carried that over."
The consecutive solid showings came on the back of Rosellas captain Ben Stone returning from injury and a couple of players coming back from the Knights' lower-grade sides.
The Rosellas face a difficult task to record back-to-back wins taking on competition leaders Maitland at Harker Oval on Saturday.
"They are by far and away the best team in the competition, so we're certainly up against it," Lowrie said.
"We're going to have to be a hell of a lot better than we have been at any stage during the year if we want to match it with them.
"Winning is a habit and so is losing, unfortunately. Hopefully we've found a way to break our habit."
Hooker Joe Lumb remains sidelined with illness.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
