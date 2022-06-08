I think Peter Dutton will be an even more effective opposition leader than Tony Abbott, a view also held by the parliamentary Liberal Party, which has just unanimously elected him to the position. Like Abbott before him, they see Dutton as their ticket back to government in the shortest possible time. When Dutton last ran for the leadership in August 2018, it proved to be highly contentious, as he attempted to unseat prime minister Malcolm Turnbull . . . twice in one week. He came very close to succeeding.