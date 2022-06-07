Man charged over alleged stabbing at Rutherford

A man has been charged over an alleged stabbing near Maitland last month.
Emergency crews were called to Alexandria Avenue, Rutherford, about 8.45pm on May 25 after reports a 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen.
The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
His injuries were not considered life threatening and he has since been released.
Following inquiries, police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man after he attended Maitland Police Station.
The man was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), destroying or damaging property (DV), stalking/intimidating intending fear physical harm (domestic), intentionally choking a person without consent (DV), common assault (DV) and contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).
He was refused bail and will face Maitland Local Court on Wednesday.
