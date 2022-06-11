Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Subscriber

Charlestown development: Lake Macquarie City Council aims to reduce red tape to attract developers

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE GROWTH: Lake Macquarie City Council hopes to attract developers by removing red tape. Picture: Simone De Peak

STUMBLING blocks to development in Charlestown's CBD could be knocked over as Lake Macquarie City Council looks to open the flood gates to growth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.