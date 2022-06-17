LUKE Higgins might be loving footy more than ever.
After a year off in 2020 and a season cut short last year, the Macquarie forward has relished the return to normality this season.
Higgins suffered a syndesmosis injury midway through 2021 and didn't get to play again because the season was abandoned.
The injury required two surgeries and kept the Tomago Aluminum electrician off work for two months.
"Having 2020 off with COVID, it kind of refreshed the batteries and made me even more keen. And only getting halfway through last year kind of topped it up again," Higgins said.
"I'm just loving playing footy. There's such a good crew out at Macquarie. There's just a really good vibe around the squad. Everyone's good mates and really wants to play for each other."
Higgins, 25, will play his 100th Newcastle Rugby League first-grade game on Saturday when Macquarie host Cessnock at 2pm.
The milestone comes at Macquarie, but the majority of Higgins' games were played with South Newcastle.
Ask the Raymond Terrace product, who was part of the Lions' 2016 and 2018 premiership sides, of his most memorable game and he highlights, humbly, the 2018 grand final.
"I was in the starting side and I was a bit older," he said.
"I don't want to give myself a wrap but I scored with six minutes to go to pretty much wrap it up, so it's hard to go past that as my favourite."
Higgins followed his older brother Liam, 31, to Macquarie after playing against him in the 2019 season.
He is trying to savour every game with his older brother, admitting their time playing together could be a "bit touch and go" given "nothing is finalised" for next year. "He's getting to the back end of his career so you want to get as much time playing together as you can," Higgins said.
Macquarie just beat Kurri 22-14 last week and will be without Kerrod Holland (hamstring) and Ben Roose (shoulder) against Cessnock.
"It's huge in terms of where both teams are sitting on the ladder," Higgins said.
"Two points is so valuable right now. You can go from second to fifth in two weeks. There's no easy game."
Cessnock are coming off a 24-6 win over Lakes and Goannas coach Harry Siejka said his side would be near full-strength, missing only Jarred Anderson (suspension). Harry Neville, Wyatt Shaw and Honeti Tahu all return from the Knights.
"We haven't played anyone in the top four for a while so it will be a good test for us," Siejka said.
In a battle of the cellar-dwellers, Kurri Kurri host Wests at 3pm on Saturday.
On Sunday, Wyong travel to Cahill Oval to play Lakes United, Maitland head to the Central Coast to face The Entrance, and Central and Souths meet at St John Oval.
