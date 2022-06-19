Souths with room for improvement in Hunter Coast hockey win

Souths did their best work early to down University 7-1 in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
Seb Rollings scored a hat-trick, while Ben Hanlon, Simon Vimpani, Jack Eckford and Koby Johnstone got one each for the third-placed Lions, who went to five wins and three losses for the season.
Advertisement
Coach Glenn Bisson said his side led 3-0 at quarter-time and 3-1 at half-time in an "up and down" performance against last-placed Uni at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
"We started off pretty well, but we were a little bit hot and cold. Probably the middle half of the game, we were a bit ordinary, then we finished off not too bad," Bisson said.
"There's room for improvement with our possession and we switched off totally for their goal."
In the other game, Gosford beat Wests 7-1. Michael Taylor scored three penalty corner goals.
On Saturday, all Newcastle women's premier league games at NIHC were washed out. At Wyong, Gosford beat Uni 3-0.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.