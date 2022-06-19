Newcastle Herald
Josh Rose inspires Edgeworth to vital win on wet weekend of NPL

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 19 2022 - 9:30am
DOWN AND DIRTY: Charlestown striker Riley Smith and Jaffas defender Luke Virgili go for a slide in the wet and wild conditions at Edden Oval on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Coach Peter McGuinness hailed the work of veteran Josh Rose after he played a key role in Edgeworth's "important" 3-2 win over Weston in a rain-marred round 15 of the Northern NSW NPL.

