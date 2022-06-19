Newcastle Herald
Black Diamond Cup: Newcastle City show hapless Singleton no mercy

Updated June 19 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FULL STRETCH: Terrigal-Avoca's Josh Polglase, left, and Cardiff's Pat Delaney battle to win possession at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday. Pictures: Jonathan Carroll
SAFE HANDS: Cardiff's Marcus de Leur is in the right place at the right time to take a mark playing against Terrigal on Saturday.
HEAVY TRAFFIC: Terrigal's Ryan Thomas tries to escape a tackle from Cardiff's Brendon Box during Saturday's Black Diamond Cup clash.

Newcastle City have shown Singleton no mercy in Saturday's Black Diamond Cup match at Rose Point Oval, hammering the Roosters by 184 points.

