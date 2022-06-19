Newcastle Herald
Newcastle rugby league: Central hold out South Newcastle to grab third spot

James Gardiner
June 19 2022 - 8:30am
ALL SMILES: Dominic Murphy (right) is embraced by Central teammate Fletcher Kennedy after crossing for a try in the Butcher Boys' win over South Newcastle at St John Oval on Sunday. Pictures: Jonathan Carroll
TRY TIME: Central second-rower Dominic Murphy breaks through the tackle of Lewis Hamilton in the Butcher Boys' 12-10 win over South Newcastle.
TIGHT SQUEEZE: Central's Kain Anderson (3rd from left) and Dominic Murphy wrap up Souths Newcastle winger Reeve Howard at St John Oval on Sunday.

CENTRAL Newcastle burst out of the box and then hung tough to account for South Newcastle 12-10 at St John Oval on Sunday and move into the Newcastle Rugby League top three.

