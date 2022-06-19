Advertisement
CENTRAL Newcastle burst out of the box and then hung tough to account for South Newcastle 12-10 at St John Oval on Sunday and move into the Newcastle Rugby League top three.
Second-rowers Dominic Murphy and Randall Briggs crossed for converted tries as the home side jumped out to a 12-0 advantage.
The Lions hit back with tries to winger Reeve Howard and hooker Mitchell Black, but Black only landed one conversion.
Wyong recorded one of the upsets of the season, beating Maitland 20-16 at EDSAC Oval. The Tigers led 14-0 at half-time and withstood a late charge from the Pickers, who suffered their second loss of the campaign.
At Cahill Oval, winger Steve Gordon and centre Isaac Blackhall each scored doubles to help lead Wyong to 20-8 win over a plucky Lakes United.
In a match highlighted by crunching defence, Lakes led 4-0 early and 8-6 four minutes into the second.
But two tries in four minutes to Wyong centre Blackhall swung momentum in the visitor's way.
Blackhall showed great strength to spin out of two tackles and crash over in the 48th minute. The rangy three-quarter strolled over down the short side from a scrum after Lake fullback Blake Potts spilt the ball on a kick return.
Pointscore: Maitland 19, Souths 16, Central 15, Macquarie 14, Cessnock 14, Wyong 12, The Entrance 10, Wests 4, Lakes 4, Kurri Kurri 4.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
