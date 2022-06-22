For weeks, players and coaches have been saying how close the Newcastle Rugby League first-grade competition is.
"Anyone on their day can topple any other team," said Maitland coach Matt Lantry.
Advertisement
"There's no easy game," was Macquarie forward Luke Higgins' summation.
The latest proof of the anyone can beat anyone theory came when The Entrance defeated competition leaders Maitland 20-16 on Sunday.
The seventh-placed Tigers upset the Pickers at Bateau Bay despite fielding a side missing a host of first-grade regulars. The victory came only a week after they were belted 46-14 by Souths.
The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes admitted he was shocked by his side's win.
"It was hard to believe, actually," Forbes said.
"Considering the amount of people we had out, behind the scenes I probably didn't give us too much of a shot.
"But we took the shackles off and brought some young kids in and they turned up and played for each other."
The Pickers had a few players of their own out but the Tigers resisted a late charge to hold on for the win.
It will be a tough ask for The Entrance to notch a consecutive win given they head to Toronto to face Macquarie on Sunday.
*KURRI KURRI were forced to pull out of their catch-up game against Central that had been scheduled to be played at St John Oval on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs were struggling for numbers with multiple players unavailable due to injuries suffered in their 28-7 loss to Wests on Saturday and work commitments.
Newcastle Rugby League boss Marc Glanville said the late withdrawal didn't constitute a forfeit and the game would be played next month.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.