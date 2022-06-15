Maitland coach Matt Lantry isn't comfortable with his side's past three performances but he thinks they could be a well-timed blessing as the Pickers chase their first title since 2011.
The competition's leaders held off last-placed Wests to escape with a 22-16 victory at Harker Oval on Saturday, which followed a 20-all draw with Central at home and 21-20 away loss to Macquarie.
Advertisement
Before Macquarie, Maitland hadn't lost since round three last season and had started this year with seven consecutive victories.
"It's a nice reality check for us that there are no easy games in the local competition at the moment," Lantry said.
"We do need that leading into the back of the year."
Looking on track to end their decade-long premiership drought last year before the competition was abandoned due to COVID, the Pickers have again looked the team to beat this season.
But in recent rounds, Souths, Central and Macquarie have all shown they are set to be contenders this year.
"You've got six or seven sides vying for five positions moving into the second part of the year," Lantry said.
"It's quite tight and challenging every week. Wyong, I think, are a real threat. They were great when we played them five or six weeks ago. It's a quality competition and anyone on their day can topple any other team."
On the current ladder, Souths would move one point behind Maitland if they win their catch-up game.
The teams placed second to fourth - Souths, Macquarie and Central - all have a game in hand on the Pickers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.