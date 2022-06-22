I'm a bit nervous ahead of Origin II on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Blues have made some pretty big changes for the game in Perth. It's hard to know what to think.
Six new players coming into the side is a lot.
It's certainly a lot for an Origin match. It's not a tweak, it's significant.
I don't mind Api Koroisau coming in, I reckon that's a pretty good move there.
He is a great dummy-half, very creative and as the Panthers No.9 he will definitely help the halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
He is actually one of my favourite players, Koroisau.
He is real crafty in the way he gets around the field. I'm pumped to see how he goes.
I feel pretty sorry for Reagan Campbell-Gillard, I thought he was probably our best forward in game one.
I thought Junior Paulo was pretty lucky to keep his spot.
Starting Stephen Crichton at centre is the way to go, he is a class player.
With injuries, Matty Burton has been called up and it will be interesting to see how he goes back at centre given his past connection with the Penrith players. He has obviously played on a big stage with the Panthers before.
Defensively, they'll probably need Jake Trbojevic but I don't know how he will fit in, given he is a similar sort of ball-player like Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray.
Queensland did it so well in the series opener with that power-game. Their forwards just carted the ball through the middle and the NSW middle-forwards seemed to have nothing left.
As soon as hooker Harry Grant came on, he carried his forwards onto the ball.
I'm wondering whether the Blues will actually run out as they've been named.
The coaching staff had a lot of time to pick the side for the first game and it obviously didn't work.
But in saying that, they only lost by six points.
Advertisement
It wasn't a smashing or anything like that.
So it's definitely a gamble to make so many changes.
The players they've brought in are good players, but the two sides are totally different. The bench is pretty decent this time round.
I thought my Knights teammates Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti were a bit unlucky given they were reserves for the first game.
Frizz' had a bad head-knock on the weekend so it was no real surprise to see them leave him out.
With the concussion protocols, he might have been touch and go to play.
Advertisement
But with Jacob, if he had of got the opportunity he would have played the game of his life. I was disappointed for him. I would have loved to have seen him get a crack. He wouldn't have let anyone done.
It's difficult to say whether NSW will win.
I'm hoping so but the way Queensland played in game one - I'm a bit nervous.
With Billy Slater in charge, they were on fire.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.