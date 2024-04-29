Coach, dozen newcomers celebrate maiden Newcastle RL victory for Macquarie

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley admits "we had to sing the team song off the sign on the wall".
Bayley, in his first season coaching Newcastle Rugby League, along with a dozen newcomers to the club marked a milestone over the weekend.
The Scorpions scored their first win for 2024, defeating the Northern Hawks 34-20 at Lyall Peacock Field on Sunday after opening with back-to-back losses.
Making up two thirds of the side - Hayden Sutton, Beau Parnell, Noah Lester, Jake Self, Peni Terepo, Mitch New, Lucas Thomson, Kai Parker, Riley Brady, Brent Barnes, Anthony Bucca and Harry Wilson have all arrived at Toronto this year.
When confirming who would have won at Macquarie previously, Bayley replied: "It probably would have been only Kodi Crowther, Dean Morris, Shep [Kyle Shepherdson], Jack Maguire and Malik [Deyaolu] - so five players. We had to sing the team song off the sign on the wall that's for sure."
The Scorpions, who went down to Cessnock (26-6) in round one and Central (38-10) on Anzac Day, were leading the Hawks 28-10 at half-time on Sunday.
"Good to get get the monkey off the back and build from there," Bayley said.
"Got to be happy with that and hopefully we take a little bit of confidence out of how we played in the first half.
"Understand if we stick to our game plans and out strengths we can pull teams apart."
Bayley said he's been impressed by the performances of Morris, hooker New, lock Brady and front-rowers Terepo, Deyaolu.
Macquarie, minus injured skipper Jordan Noble, are home to Souths this weekend before a bye.
"Souths beat Central on the weekend and Central are a very good side, so obviously Souths are going to be tough," Bayley said.
"Every aspect of our game we need to start doing for 80 minutes, that's our biggest issue."
Fresh from the controversial departure of star recruit Blake Ferguson and chasing their first win in almost two years, the Bulldogs finally land at Kurri Sportsground.
Opening 2024 with losses elsewhere to Wyong (25-24), Maitland (20-0) and Souths (56-14), the Coalfields club host Lakes in Saturday's fourth-round encounter.
Ferguson was listed as scoring a double for hometown Wellington in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Sunday, having only officially parted ways with the Newcastle RL outfit last week following just one appearance.
Having strung together back-to-back wins to start 2024, Souths now hit the road for the month of May.
Last year's grand finalists travel to meet Macquarie at Toronto on Saturday before consecutive trips to the Central Coast - Wyong at Morry Breen Oval on May 11 and The Entrance at EDSACC Oval on May 26.
Central, having kicked off 2-1, will be sidelined this weekend via the bye before returning against Cessnock at St John Oval on May 11.
The Butcher Boys will be unveiling their new home timeslot, first-grade action under lights from 7:30pm.
