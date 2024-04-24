Kurri, Ferguson part ways - contract 'terminated by mutual agreement'

IT seems like Blake Ferguson won't be back in Kurri Kurri colours anytime soon, with his contract "terminated by mutual agreement".
Newcastle Rugby League's highest-profile recruit for 2024, the former NRL, Origin and Australian representative has been released after making just one appearance for the Bulldogs.
Circumstances surrounding the situation remain unclear.
Kurri club officials declined to comment.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich confirmed on Wednesday that the Bulldogs and Ferguson had parted ways.
"Kurri have released him and his contract has been terminated by mutual agreement," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
When asked about the overall impact of losing Ferguson from the Newcastle RL ranks for the rest of this season, Devich replied: "the competition is bigger than any one player".
Ferguson, who was announced as Kurri's key signing back in October, joined the Rebels representative squad and last month helped Newcastle successfully defend their NSW Country Championships title.
He did not feature against two-time defending premiers the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday and wasn't listed at fullback to meet Souths at Townson Oval on Anzac Day.
It's understood Kurri players were informed about the decision at training on Tuesday night.
Whether or not Ferguson ends up playing elsewhere this year remains to be seen.
He most recently enjoyed a campaign with hometown Wellington in 2023.
Ferguson notched up 249 NRL games with four clubs between 2009 and 2021, including a premiership for the Sydney Roosters in 2018.
Also a six-time Indigenous All Star, he made nine Origin and seven Test appearances.
Ferguson finished his professional career in 2022 after helping Leigh gain promotion to the English Super League.
He has endured several off-field controversies - sacked by the Raiders, dropped from Origin and jailed in Japan.
* MAITLAND have been dealt a double blow with fullback Daniel Langbridge joining second-rower Lincoln Smith in the casualty ward.
Both require surgery - Langbridge suffering a broken finger at a national touch footy camp over the weekend and Smith diagnosed with syndesmosis in the aftermath of round one.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry estimates up to six weeks for Langbridge and up to eight weeks for Smith.
* ADRIAN Davis has been named to wear the No.7 jersey for the Northern Hawks in round three. It comes after an earlier deal appeared to fall through.
* CESSNOCK are set to honour Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon, former player and son of long-time Hunter MP Joel who died last month, as part of the club's Anzac Day program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.