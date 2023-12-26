Adrian Davis joins Northern Hawks as Tyler Randell poised for return in 2024

NORTHERN Hawks coach Brad Tighe describes Adrian Davis as "exactly what our young club needs" and Tyler Randell's pending return "massive".
Approaching a second season in Newcastle Rugby League's first-grade competition, the Hawks have recruited halfback Davis and welcome back former NRL and English Super League hooker Randell to the squad after having 2023 off.
Davis, most recently with Foster-Tuncurry in group 3, has previously played NSW Cup (Knights, Panthers) and Queensland Cup (Redcliffe) amid stints at various Newcastle RL sides including Western Suburbs, Central and Cessnock.
"We've just got AJ Davis over the line so he comes back to the comp after a couple of years away at Foster," Tighe told the Newcastle Herald.
"We needed an out-and-out half. He's got a wealth of experience, he's a competitor and he's exactly what our young club needs."
Randell, who made a combined 86 appearances for the Knights and Wakefield Trinity between 2014 and 2019, was leading the Newcastle RL player-of-the-year points when COVID cut short the 2021 season.
He moved from Kurri to the Hawks in 2022, helping them earn promotion with a reserve-grade premiership, but remained on the sidelines this year.
"Tyler's back with us, he had work commitments last year and a couple of little niggles," Tighe said.
"He's been training outstanding and if I'm adding his name to the boys we want to build the club around, we're not doing too bad.
"It sort of releases Floyd [Tighe] if he's not playing nine, I think that's Floyd's position. Tyler can play six or 13, he's they type of bloke you want at your club because if you need him to play front-row he won't say no.
"It's been massive for me, getting him back after the last 12 months."
The Hawks struggled in their maiden top-flight campaign - winning twice from 16 games, battling the player points system and losing marquee signing Luke Walsh in May.
Veteran playmaker Scott Briggs has now "hung them up" after answering a call up with Northern during 2023 while Kiah Cooper (Wests) and Kendyll Fahey (Dora Creek) are both losses.
The likes of Australian Schoolboys representative Logan Aoake, Jack Langdon and Cody Hancock are back for the Hawks in 2024 but training with Knights squads over summer.
Northern re-signed Henry Penn, Timanu Alexander and Lachlan Williams.
Tighe wants the Hawks to embrace a first-round test with two-time defending premiers Maitland, which was officially announced by Newcastle RL a fortnight ago as part of Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on April 13.
"I reckon it [Magic Round] is outstanding and I don't really care who we play, because you've eventually got to play everyone anyway," Tighe said.
"What a good way to start, it's exciting our club gets Maitland first up. We'll know exactly where we sit and no doubt Matty [Lantry] will have them firing and ready for round one."
Northern's first home game won't arrive until round four, hosting Wyong at Tomaree Sports Complex on May 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.