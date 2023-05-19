Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Luke Walsh makes mid-season switch to Wests without playing a game for Northern Hawks in 2023

By Josh Callinan
May 19 2023 - 7:30pm
LUKE Walsh has become the second mid-season signing for Wests in as many weeks, the two-time Newcastle Rugby League best and fairest departing promoted club Northern Hawks without playing a game.

