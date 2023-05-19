LUKE Walsh has become the second mid-season signing for Wests in as many weeks, the two-time Newcastle Rugby League best and fairest departing promoted club Northern Hawks without playing a game.
An NRL and English Super League halfback, Walsh will now reunite with former Knights coach Rick Stone at the Rosellas for the remainder of 2023.
Paperwork was officially processed by Newcastle RL administrators on Friday afternoon following a deal brokered by Wests and the Hawks, meaning Walsh may even run out against defending premiers Maitland at Harker Oval just 48 hours later.
In terms of the player points system, Walsh would be worth zero at Wests being a club junior while at the Hawks he carried an "impact transfer" of 25 after joining from Central this year.
All 11 teams in the top-flight competition can use a maximum 120 points per match.
The winless Hawks have battled points issues all season after being elevated from reserve grade with Walsh and hooker Tyler Randell (knee) yet to take the field in the opening seven rounds.
"Obviously losing Walsh's calibre and he's one of my best mates, but I want him to be happy as well and if he's not going to enjoy footy then he's best off going somewhere he's going to enjoy it. I think that's one of the reasons he's decided to exit," Hawks coach Brad Tighe said.
"We've just got to make do. It's not a one year proposition for our club, we're going to be here for a long period of time. I'm just trying to set it up as best as possible so it's sustainable for years to come."
Upon returning from overseas in 2018, Walsh landed at Wests and helped them claim a minor-major title double the following year. He sat out a COVID-impacted 2020 before switching to Central for the last two campaigns.
Walsh, 36, previously enjoyed professional stints at the Knights, Penrith, St Helens and Catalans between 2007 and 2018.
The Rosellas, equal seventh on the ladder with a 2-4 record, have mainly played Ryan Stig and Max Buderus in the halves so far this year.
The Hawks visit Central at St John Oval on Sunday with Kiah Cooper and Timanu Alexander both facing their old club. Northern second-rower Henry Penn is now available again following a four-match suspension.
Saturday sees The Entrance start an extended stint without skipper Ryan Doherty (knee) when they travel to meet Kurri Kurri, Souths are away to Wyong but still minus injured forward Frank-Paul Nu'uausala and unbeaten leaders Cessnock host Lakes. Macquarie have the bye.
Meanwhile, the Newcastle RL player of the year leaderboard has Cessnock's Luke Huth, Wyong's Nathan Kegg-King and Macquarie's Bayden Searle sharing top spot with eight points each. Maitland's Brock Lamb and Jake Woods of The Entrance are next best on seven apiece.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
