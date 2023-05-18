Newcastle Herald
Maitland beat Broadmeadow in penalty shoot-out to advance into NNSW Women's League Cup final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Mercedes McNabb, left and in action this season, scored an equaliser for Maitland against Broadmeadow on Wednesday night to send their League Cup semi-final into a penalty shoot-out. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland are the first team through to the first ever Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup final after beating Broadmeadow 1-1 (5-4) in a penalty shoot-out at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.

