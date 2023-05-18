Maitland are the first team through to the first ever Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup final after beating Broadmeadow 1-1 (5-4) in a penalty shoot-out at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.
In a rain-affected semi-final, Magic led 1-0 at the break after Jacinta Thornton scored early in the first half but Maitland's Mercedes McNabb found an equaliser with seven minutes remaining of regulation time. The game went straight to penalties with Maitland prevailing.
Both teams were missing key personnel and coach Keelan Hamilton conceded the Magpies got "a bit lucky".
"They were definitely better than us in the first half," Hamilton said.
"There was definitely a hangover from our efforts that we put into Sunday. But second half we improved.
"Broadmeadow had some really good chances that on another night they could have taken. We were probably a little bit fortunate to get through but, at the same time, in the second half we did show some resilience and in the end our penalties were really well taken."
Magic were missing Kirstyn Antoni (suspension), Kalista Hunter (ankle), Jannali Hunter (hand), Adriana Konjarski (illness) and Maddie Dean (unavailable).
Maitland had Sophia Laurie (ankle), Madeline Howard (leg), Tahlia Gossner (ankle) and Keely Gawthrop (knee) on the sidelines.
Although disappointed with the outcome, Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley remained pleased with the performance.
"Essentially our spine was out but we were really good," Curley said.
The other semi-final between Olympic and Charlestown was washed out and will be played next Wednesday (8pm) at Speers Point.
The final is set for the weekend of August 5-6.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
