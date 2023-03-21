Newcastle Herald
Former NRL playmaker Ryan Stig teams back up with coach Rick Stone at Newcastle Rugby League club Wests

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
Ryan Stig playing for Wests in 2018. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WESTS coach Rick Stone says former NRL playmaker Ryan Stig appears poised to return to the Newcastle Rugby League ranks at some stage in 2023.

