Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie captain Jordan Noble undergoes surgery

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Noble. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Jordan Noble. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley expects to have injured skipper Jordan Noble back sooner than first expected while Malik Deyaolu and Mitch New will now share leadership duties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.