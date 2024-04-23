Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie captain Jordan Noble undergoes surgery

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley expects to have injured skipper Jordan Noble back sooner than first expected while Malik Deyaolu and Mitch New will now share leadership duties.
Noble faces an estimated month on the Newcastle Rugby League sidelines after recently undergoing surgery on a broken thumb, suffered during the season-opening Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on April 13.
"I thought the worst straight away when he [Noble] said he needed surgery, there goes eight-to-12 weeks," Bayley told the Newcastle Herald.
"But the doctor was confident with a new-style surgery and combined with a really heavy rehab program, we probably get him back within a month."
Noble obviously misses Macquarie's two upcoming fixtures, scheduled just 72 hours apart following a weekend washout.
The Scorpions visit Central at St John Oval on Anzac Day (2pm) before hosting the Northern Hawks at Lyall Peacock Field on Sunday (3pm).
Bayley noted the "quick back up", also coming off a 26-6 loss to Cessnock, but said it was a matter of taking it one game at a time.
"We'll train tonight [Tuesday] and worry about Central first, then cross Sunday's bridge against the Hawks after that," he said.
Local junior Deyaolu and New, a recruit linked with the Knights for NSW Cup, have been named co-captains in the absence of Noble.
Peni Terepo made his club debut in round one while former Eels teammate Vai Toutai, injured during a trial, has yet to feature.
Meanwhile, Harley Ridge from The Entrance has copped a one-match suspension for dangerous contact while Kurri's Luke Key escaped with a warning. Both entered early guilty pleas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.