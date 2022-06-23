NEWCASTLE bus drivers have ended their industrial action after reaching an in-principle agreement with operator Keolis Downer.
The Rail Tram and Bus Union issued a statement on Thursday saying it had halted industrial action about 2am, and had been "successful in its request for a seven percent increase over two years, effective from November 2022 and November 2023".
"Drivers will also be back-paid a three percent rise from November 2021," the union said in a statement.
"Ten additional conditions have been introduced into the proposed agreement to assist members with a better family/ work-life balance.
"This has come about without any trade off for members."
The deal, endorsed by the union, will go to a member vote.
Comment has been sought from Keolis Downer.
The in-principle deal marks the end of a schism between drivers and the transport operator that came to a head this week.
Hundreds of buses stopped running on Monday for 24 hours on Monday, with drivers then refusing to log into consoles indefinitely once they were back aboard from Tuesday.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union tram and bus division president Daniel Jaggers said on Monday the union wanted a seven per cent pay increase over two years.
"Anything less than seven per cent will have us going backwards with inflation and the cost of living that is going up," he said.
"Members are concerned they will be pushed out of Newcastle like drivers in Sydney have to the outer suburbs just to survive. Newcastle bus drivers are concerned they won't be able to afford to live in Newcastle and drive a bus."
Keolis Downer originally offered a 10.5 per cent pay increase over four years, but Mr Jaggers said this is not enough.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
