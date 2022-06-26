Newcastle Herald
Basketball: Import JaShuan Smith finding feet in NBL1 as Falcons bounce back to crush Manly

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:52am, first published 2:00am
SLAM: Falcon import JaShaun Smith climbs high for a dunk in the win over Manly at Broadmeadow on Saturday night. Picture: Sproule Sports Focus

NEWCASTLE Falcons consolidated top spot on the NBL1 East Conference men's ladder with a comprehensive 89-70 victory over Manly Warringah at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday.

