Arrest for rescue equipment theft in Upper Hunter after attempted balcony escape at Corona Street, Mayfield

Updated July 2 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:43am
Arrest for rescue equipment theft after attempted balcony escape

A man has been arrested allegedly trying to jump from a Mayfield balcony over the break-in of emergency services buildings and theft of rescue equipment earlier this year.

