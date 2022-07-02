Arrest for rescue equipment theft after attempted balcony escape

A man has been arrested allegedly trying to jump from a Mayfield balcony over the break-in of emergency services buildings and theft of rescue equipment earlier this year.
Between January and March, officers from Hunter Valley Police District's Rural Crime Prevention Team began investigating five break-ins at emergency services premises.
Advertisement
The offences were allegedly committed at Carrowbrook Road, Mt Olive; Glendonbrook Road, Glendonbrook; Sandy Creek Road, McCully's Gap; and, Jerrys Plains Road, Denman. The emergency services station at Mt Olive was broken into twice.
A number of items - including essential rescue equipment - were allegedly stolen.
Following investigations, officers executed a search warrant at unit on Corona Street, Mayfield, at 12.30pm on May 3.
It will be alleged that a number of items from the emergency services premises were found in the unit, along with cannabis and two push daggers. All items were seized.
Then just before 8am Friday, officers from the Newcastle City Police District Target Action Group and Warrant and Summons section - returned to the Corona Street unit.
A 37-year-old man was arrested after police claim he tried to flee the scene by jumping off a second story balcony.
The man, who was uninjured, was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with:
The man was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on July 14.
In the news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.