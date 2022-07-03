NRL player Will Smith has been cleared to take part in the Newcastle Rugby League competition for the rest of this season.
It remains uncertain what club Smith will link with, but he played juniors for Western Suburbs.
Newcastle-born Smith, a former Knights lower grader who turned 30 on Sunday, has clocked up 84 NRL games since debuting in 2014.
Nine of those matches were for Gold Coast earlier this year before Smith requested a release from his contract which was granted by the Titans.
In a statement issued by the NRL club on June 3: "Smith will return to New South Wales on compassionate grounds".
Smith, a playmaker or utility who joined the Titans in 2022, previously enjoyed four campaigns with the Parramatta Eels after making 21 appearances for the Penrith Panthers.
He captained the Eels against the Panthers in the last round of last season before helping to eliminate the Knights in the first week of the NRL finals.
Smith, part of the Indigenous All Stars squad in 2016, played under 20s and NSW Cup for the Knights between 2010 and 2013.
IN THE NEWS:
There are four rounds remaining in the Newcastle RL season plus a series of catch-up games, including two washed out across the weekend.
Central and Lakes didn't go ahead as planned at St John Oval on Sunday. It was the same for Wests and Macquarie at Harker Oval.
Cessnock, Maitland and The Entrance all recorded wins on Saturday.
The Goannas beat Souths 42-16 at Cessnock Sportsground to post a fourth straight victory and move alongside their opponents in equal second.
"That Macquarie win [11-10] was probably the better of the two just because we hung in there for 80 minutes and got them at the end. I thought we were good yesterday [v Souths] but I think we've got a lot of improving to do as well," Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka said.
Goannas veteran Josh Charles, in his 100th first-grade game, nabbed a double while Siejka was pleased with the performance of halves partner Sam Clune. They led 18-6 at half-time.
Matt Soper-Lawler was named players' player for the ladder-leading Pickers, who now enjoy a five-point buffer at the top of the table after accounting for Wyong 28-16 at Maitland Sportsground.
Deputising at fullback, Soper-Lawler produced a game-changing play just before the main break, catching a chip kick on the fly and running 60 metres to score and making it 10-6 in favour of the hosts.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry says Faitotoa Faitotoa (ankle) was the main injury concern while Pat Mata'utia (hamstring) and Daniel Langbridge (ankle surgery) are both hopeful of returning next round.
The Entrance kept their finals aspirations alive, now equal sixth and four points outside the top five, with a 30-8 result against the Bulldogs at Kurri Sportsground.
Despite missing fullback Grant Nelson among others, the Tigers bounced from last round's 50-0 loss to Macquarie. Chase Partridge scored twice from the bench while Ethan Strange was successful with all five attempts at goal.
Kurri, who crossed for the first and last tries, had centre Tim Bridge sent off in the 74th minute.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
