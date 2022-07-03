Newcastle Herald
Clayton Harmey and Blake Hughes continue boom year at Newcastle Paceway

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 3 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
Clayton Harmey

TROUBLESOME colt Daniel Boom gave trainer Clayton Harmey and driver Blake Hughes a satisfying win as the pair added to their Newcastle Paceway premiership leads into the second half of the season on Friday night.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

