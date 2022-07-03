Newcastle Herald
Weston Bears on a tear to climb into NPL top five with win over Maitland

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 3 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:30am
Aaron Niyonkuru

Weston surged into the top five and hurt Maitland's premiership aspirations with a 3-2 win in the only round 17 match to go ahead in the Northern NSW NPL on a wet weekend.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

