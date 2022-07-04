Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi, Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell welcome call for contractors to work on Singleton bypass

Updated July 4 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW met with Hunter leaders including Singleton mayor Sue Moore, Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, Muswellbrook mayor Steve Reynolds, Hunter MP Dan Repacholi.

A call has gone out for prequalified contractors to register their interest for work on the Singleton bypass, with both the federal Labor member and state National MP welcoming the progress.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.