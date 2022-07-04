A call has gone out for prequalified contractors to register their interest for work on the Singleton bypass, with both the federal Labor member and state National MP welcoming the progress.
It comes after the Newcastle Herald reported on Saturday that Hunter representatives from three levels of government met with Transport for NSW last week and were assured both the Singleton and Muswellbrook bypasses would be complete in 2026.
Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said the $700 million joint-funded Singleton bypass would remove one of the region's most notorious bottlenecks.
"This bypass will reduce congestion in Singleton, with around 26,000 vehicles including more than 3700 trucks currently passing through the town on a daily basis," he said.
"The bypass is expected to remove about 15,000 vehicles from the town centre each day, ease congestion and improve safety as well as deliver travel time savings for thousands of motorists."
Mr Repacholi said the New England Highway was a vital link between Sydney and Brisbane, and the primary route connecting the Upper Hunter with Maitland and Newcastle.
"Transport for NSW has been working on revising the design, which now includes a full interchange with Putty Road and a new 600-metre bridge at the southern connection," Mr Repacholi said.
"We are now inviting prequalified contractors to submit registrations of interest to finalise the design and construct the bypass."
The National Party's state Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said additional environmental assessments, geotechnical and utility investigations were already taking place, along with a survey to determine final project boundaries and ongoing discussions with affected property owners.
The 8km project will bypass five sets of traffic lights in the CBD and is the largest road infrastructure investment in Singleton's history, Mr Layzell said.
"It's expected to create more than 1370 jobs and will draw on local businesses and contractors where possible, which will also help stimulate the local economy," he said.
Mr Layzell said with traffic volumes only predicted to increase over the next 25 years, the Singleton bypass would both improve the movement of freight and provide swifter and smoother journeys for current and future traffic demands.
"The New England Highway is a vital route for local, freight and tourist traffic alike, so the bypass will improve travel times and the economy at the same time," he said.
"Early work is expected to start later this year and we should see the project open to traffic by the end of 2026."
The federal government has committed $560 million and the NSW government $140 million to the project.
