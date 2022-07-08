Whether young or old, age is no barrier in greyhound racing

One thing about greyhound racing participants is that age is no barrier.
They are a diverse group, from the young to much older, who come from all walks of life but share a single passion.
Evidence of this has been seen again over the latest few weeks.
We have mentioned in the past that a new wave of young people are getting involved in our sport and becoming trainers, owners and attendants, and one of our bright training prospects is Mackayla Clarke.
Mackayla turned 19 on June 29, and what a birthday week she had with three winners from five starters.
Baby Magic won at Richmond on June 26 and again at the track on July 1, while Wishing won at Lithgow on June 26.
At the other end of the spectrum, "young" Frank Sanotti had a winner at Richmond on June 24 when Major Fernando saluted at $51.
Frank celebrated his birthday back on April 18. He turned 94 that day.
Amazing achievements from both Frank and Mackayla, and a ringing endorsement that our industry is for everyone.
While the rugby league series heads for a decider on July 13, the following night at Albion Park the NSW team will defend their title in the Origin Greyhound Series.
The team will be finalised on July 11, with four sprinters, four stayers and a dog to compete in the match-race selected from the original 25 dog squad.
Good luck to the Blues.
It is one of the iconic racing events in our industry, and each winter the annual Grafton Carnival attracts trainers, owners and racegoers from all parts of NSW and interstate.
It's that time of year again and on July 13 among the feature events we will see are the Fair Dinkum Builds CV Sheds Maiden final, the Village Green Hotel Sprinters Cup final, and the Valley Protective final, as well as the GDSC Stayers Cup and the Valda and Athol Arandale Memorial.
I encourage everyone to add the Grafton Carnival to their greyhound racing bucket list.
The weather and subsequent flooding around the state this week has been devastating for so many.
I just want to reiterate to all of our participants to stay safe, and if you do need to evacuate, please call your local club, or GRNSW, and organise kenneling for your dogs.
Our Greyhounds As Pets' team held a special Winter Adoption Day at the Richmond facility on June 30, and the event was a great success with 13 greyhounds warming the hearts of their new families.
