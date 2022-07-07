REED Hugo only ever wanted to play for one club.
A Cessnock junior, Hugo dreamed of joining the senior ranks at the Goannas.
Advertisement
Now 26, hard-working forward Hugo will notch up his 100th first-grade game in black and gold this weekend.
"It's awesome to reach 100 and it's awesome to do it all for the one club," he said.
"I was a junior there and it was always a bit of a dream to go over and play first grade for Cessnock.
"Getting to do that 100 times is unreal."
IN THE NEWS:
Undoubtedly making the highlight reel are grand final appearances in back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League seasons.
Cessnock lost the 2019 decider but Hugo proudly held aloft the trophy as the Goannas captain following victory in 2020.
"It was an awesome experience that 2020 grand final," he said.
"Then there's the run we made just to make the grand final in 2019. We played five or six semis in a row just to get there.
"It was obviously disappointing at the end but it was a fair achievement to go from where we were at sixth on the ladder, scrape into the finals and get there."
Hugo remains keen to experience that premiership feeling again during his career, especially with the competition now back at full tilt following two COVID-impacted campaigns.
"Obviously winning that year in a COVID year it's got an asterisk next to it," he said.
"People can say what they want, but it would be awesome to win one in a full-blown competition.
"I'd love to do that before I hang up the boots."
Cessnock are giving themselves every chance of tasting success in 2022.
Enjoying a four-game winning streak, the equal-second Goannas (18 points) now host leaders Maitland (23) in a top-of-the-table clash at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
Advertisement
Cessnock were beaten 39-16 by the Pickers in the corresponding encounter on April 30.
"There's no argument that they're the pinnacle in the competition at the moment," Hugo said.
"You've just got to go with them for 80 minutes. Our last performance we were in and out of the game, but parts of the game we were on top of them.
"But if you're not there for 80 minutes and compete the whole game then you get blown off the park. That's what they did last time.
"It's up to us. We can beat them, but we need to be at our best to do that."
The Goannas will be sporting a 1972 replica jersey embroided with names of the club's life members. Cessnock's "old boys" are marking the 50th anniversary of a first-grade crown.
Advertisement
"It's meant to be a pretty big day," Hugo said.
LADDER: Maitland 23; Cessnock, Souths 18; Central 17; Macquarie 16; Wyong 12, The Entrance 12; Wests, Lakes, Kurri 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.