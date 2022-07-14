Newcastle Herald
Lambton Jaffas lose defender in bittersweet NPL win over Broadmeadow - (Warning: graphic image)

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
SEASON OVER: Lambton Jaffas centre-back Josh Piddington will miss the rest of the NPL campaign after a sickening clash with a pole on Wednesday night.

Maitland's premiership hopes soared while Lambton Jaffas suffered a blow in a crucial win, with the loss of Josh Piddington for the season, after three drama-packed midweek games in the NNSW NPL.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

