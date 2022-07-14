Maitland's premiership hopes soared while Lambton Jaffas suffered a blow in a crucial win, with the loss of Josh Piddington for the season, after three drama-packed midweek games in the NNSW NPL.
Piddington went head first into a boundary netting pole at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility during a 2-1 victory over Broadmeadow on a wet Wednesday night, sustaining a nasty gash to his left eyelid and a fractured eye socket. The veteran defender, who was hurt trying to head a corner back into play, came off in the 60th minute with the scores locked 1-1.
Broadmeadow had Jordan Jackson controversially sent off for a last-man challenge and Mitch Rooke dipped the ensuing free kick over the wall for the winner in the 75th minute. James Virgili had put Jaffas up in the third minute but a through-ball from Keanu Moore and finish by Sam Donnellan made it 1-1 in the 29th.
The result lifted fourth-placed Jaffas to 23 points in 10 games - just six points off leaders Charlestown and Maitland - with four games in hand on them. Magic stayed on 26, from 13 games.
Jaffas coach Shane Pryce said Piddington, who was having surgery on Thursday, would be "a big loss. His experience and leadership qualities will be severely missed".
He said his side didn't play their best but he was proud of the fighting display in which keeper Ben Kennedy was "fantastic".
"In those conditions, for a big man like him to dominate and make those reflex saves, get down low and protect the ball, it was a class effort," he said.
Also at LMRFF, Maitland's Braedyn Cowley and Edgeworth's Will Bower scored hat-tricks as the Magpies beat winless Adamstown 5-3 and the Eagles handed Charlestown their first NPL loss of the year, 4-2.
The results left Maitland a goal behind Azzurri at the top and set up a mouth-watering clash between them at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
Maitland led with a Ty Cousins strike (9th minute) and Rosebud levelled with Narveen Richardson's header (41st) at a corner.
Crowley scored in the 55th and 65th minutes before Adamstown's Nathan Toby (69th) made it 3-2. James Thompson scored in the 82nd and Crowley again two minutes later for 5-2. Dino Fajkovic struck for Rosebud (88th) and his brother, Denis, copped a second yellow card in stoppage time.
In the other catch-up, Bower stepped up in the absence of Jeremy Brockie to lift Edgeworth to 19 points - one behind fifth-placed Weston after 13 games each.
Azzurri struck first through Harry Frendo (6th minute) before Bower finished one-on-one (29th). Bower scored with a header in the 39th. Eagle Dylan Holz was red carded for handball in the 52nd and Jacob Melling slotted in the ensuing penalty for 2-2.
Azzurri were down to 10 men as well in the 69th minute when Cal Bower copped a second booking. Will Bower scored in the 81st minute with a brilliant solo effort before setting up Sascha Montefiore in injury time.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
