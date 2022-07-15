HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman can see a bit of All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams in promising centre Tyrone Edwards.
"He has a presence about him," Coleman said. "He is a great athlete, a big unit with good skills. He looks a bit like Sonny Bill and will give us a little more in terms of penetration, get us over the ad-line on first phase."
Advertisement
Coleman had planned for Edwards, who came through the Hawkes Bay system and was involved in the New Zealand Sevens program, to have been on deck for the start of the season.
However, the 23-year-old ended up taking a contract in Spain and only lobbed in Newcastle four weeks ago.
Although keen to unleash the Kiwi, Coleman said the decision to promote Edwards for Winston Wilson for the clash against Manly at Manly Oval on Saturday was one of his toughest as a coach.
Wilson scored a try and produced his best performance of the season in the 29-7 win over Western Sydney at home last round.
"It was definitely one of the hardest conversations I have had as a coach; talking to Winston about it," Coleman said. "He was an ultimate professional. He said: 'Yes, I'm disappointed but I just want the team to win. If you think that is best for the team, I will do what you say'."
Wilson will play fly-half in second grade and will be on the first grade bench.
"I want to have a look at Winston at 10 because if Connor Winchester goes down, we don't have anyone else," Coleman said. "I will have no hesitation in giving him another crack, the way he has handled himself. It was the first time I have ever spoken openly about selection to the whole group: how hard a decision it was, how well Winston handled it and how well he has responded at training. That is the attitude we want to build the club on."
In other changes from the team that beat the Two Blues, Chris Watkins replaces Jed Englert (concussion) on the wing and Joe Tamani starts at blindside breakaway, with Morgan Innes switching to No.8 in place of Lona Holaholo. Haloholo will be on the bench if he returns from New Zealand in time.
"Fingers crossed that Lona can give us some firepower off the bench," Coleman said.
The Wildfires (eighth on 37 points) scored at the death to beat leaders Manly 25-21 in their first encounter. Another win could propel the Wildfires as high as fourth on the ladder. A loss could drop them to ninth.
"It is a very tight ladder," Coleman said. "Hopefully we can start on the front foot like we did against the Two Blues. We got a bit of confidence out of it. We have changed our warm-up and are doing more team pattern work. It gets their hands on the ball more and gets them going."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.