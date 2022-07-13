CHRIS Watkins represented Australia at the Oceania Sevens tournament in Fiji a fortnight ago.
On Saturday, the Coffs Harbour flyer will make his run-on debut for the Hunter Wildfires in a crunch clash against Shute Shield leaders Manly at Manly Oval.
Watkins comes into the team for high-octane winger Jed Englert, who was concussed and received a blue card early in the win over Western Sydney last round.
Under the regulations on concussion, Englert will sit out this week and has return-to-play protocols to meet before resuming contact.
"It's a shame for Jed," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "His head got caught on the wrong side when he made a tackle. He has been a ball of energy. He chases everything and has a crack.
"He should only be out for a week. There have been no on-going headaches or other symptoms."
Watkins joined the Wildfires four weeks ago from Brisbane club Souths.
The rangy finisher made his debut in second grade against Norths before being drafted into the Australian Sevens side for the Oceania Championships in Fiji.
"He has come across to rugby pretty late and has been involved in the Australian Sevens set up," Coleman said."He was in the wider squad and went on their development tour early in the year.
"He came back and went to Souths in Brisbane but missed their pre-season and had limited opportunities.
"Our women's coach Joey de Dassel is from Coffs Harbour and we got Chris through him.
"He is still very green. He has only played three years of rugby. He is a leaguey and grew up playing for the Sawtell Panthers. One of his mates was in the Aussie sevens and he made the switch.
"He has good wheels. He tackles hard, runs hard and is very physical.
"We will probably use his height on kick chase and get him involved that way. He will have to come in looking for the ball which is our general pattern for the wingers."
In the other change from the side which beat the Two Blues 31-12, Joe Tamani starts at blindside breakaway, with Morgan Inness moving to No.8 to cover for Lona Holaholo.
"Lona had to duck home [to New Zealand] for a family matter and will miss training Tuesday and Thursday," Coleman said. "He is due back in Newcastle on Friday and will come off the bench."
The Wildfires scored a late try to snatch a 25-21 victory over the Marlins at No.2 Sportsground in their first encounter on May 14.
The Marlins are fresh from a 27-7 win over Southern Districts and sit top of the table alongside Sydney University on 51 points, 14 ahead of the Wildfires.
