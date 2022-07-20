Wollombi cafe and wine bar Myrtle & Stone escaped flood damage earlier this month but owners Justin and Kristy Scrymgeour are determined to help those less fortunate in their community.
They are hosting a "Tapas & Tunes" fundraiser on Thursday night for the Flood Aid - Make our Roads Safe Appeal being run by the Laguna Public School P&C (littlefacesbigfuture.com).
Advertisement
"We were very lucky, actually," Myrtle & Stone co-owner Kristy Scrymgeour said.
"The cafe is up high and we were not directly affected by the floods except for a leaky roof and the fact that we had no customers!
"My brother Justin and his partner Fee were staying in town and were able to reach the cafe to open each day for those locals who could make it. Unfortunately, they, like others, have quite a bit of clean up to their house.
"It's certainly been a wild ride since last July but we're lucky to live in a lovely and supportive community.
"This Thursday night we're doing a fundraiser with Cessnock based artist Anna Weatherup. Money will go to the Little Faces Big Future campaign that was set up to help fix up private driveways so that people can access their homes."
The Illawarra Hotel recently raised $5125 for the Wollombi Tavern, which was inundated with water during the floods. Legends.
A flood appeal has also been set up for the Broke Fordwich region of the Hunter Valley (search for Broke Region Flood Relief online at gofundme.com).
Did you know there was, until recently, a French/Vietnamese wine bar and restaurant at Wollombi? It was called Tabachu and it opened at the former Caffe Panino in April.
It was also fast gaining a reputation as a "must visit" dining destination. Newcastle Herald photographer Marina Neil even took some photos for a story I (unfortunately) never got the opportunity to write. Unprecedented flooding in the Wollombi district stopped the restaurant in its tracks.
"Having just opened over the Easter long weekend in April, it hadn't been open that long, but in that time we'd built up quite a following," co-founder Tabatha Muzik said.
"No one expected the flood to impact as it did. As for the restaurant, we were forced to close. My chef was stranded in Laguna on day two without power or communication. The road caved in and waterways were meeting from all directions, forming a raging river.
"We lost all produce and stock with the power being off for days. The restaurant itself was quite lucky, with little impact from floodwaters, however it was surrounded on both sides by water cutting off all access and it became a little island - which we can only be grateful for, considering the unfortunate and devastating destruction other businesses, residential homes and properties suffered.
"We are extremely fortunate to live in such a beautiful community where the loyalty is so strong and the resilience of everyone pulling together in times of crisis could not be felt with more love. Having been through the fires a few years ago, and two lockdowns, we get back up and we try again.
"There is a reason Wollombi means 'meeting place of the waters' - it's also a meeting place and coming together of its community and that is definitely felt there."
Muzik says there has since been a "change in business structure" at Tabachu and "we are hoping to re-open with a new name within the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned for an exciting summer (hopefully!)."
Modus Brewery is turning eight and you're invited to celebrate with the Modus Merewether team. It's all happening on Saturday, July 30, with the festivities divided into two sessions: a family friendly session with a kids' zone and live music from 11am to 5pm, followed by the over-18 session from 6pm to midnight (live music; DJs in two rooms; and 12-tap bus the M.O. Hound pouring beers). Tickets are $15 per adult (at eventbrite.com.au) which includes a free pint.
Advertisement
LC Deli is opening next month at the University of Newcastle's Callaghan campus and will sell "toasties, coffee, that sort of thing" says Local Connections head chef Alex Hunter: "It's a cafe and deli near student accommodation and also close to the entrance to the uni, so it will be a lot easier for people to pop in, grab what they want, and go. It will be open six days, Monday to Saturday, for breakfast and lunch."
Knights tragic Shawn Sherlock was one happy man on July 1 when one of his own brews - the FogHorn Brewery Happy Medium - made its debut at a Newcastle Knights home game. If you're at McDonald Jones Stadium this Friday to watch the Knights take on the Roosters, stop by the FogHorn Brewery pop-up bar upstairs from the main entrance and grab a full-flavoured mid-strength ale. It's the brewery's final pop-up at the venue.
Congratulations to Michael Jenness and Lisa Cussen of Wollombi Road Providore for winning the "best small business" category at the Fresh Awards 2022. The Cessnock store has a "farm-to-fork" policy, and sources products direct from local farmers and producers.
Burg Street has opened at Jesmond Central. It's a sister restaurant to Schilly Street at The Corner, Charlestown.
The Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival had to reschedule its dates due to local flooding, and will now take place on January 21 and 22 at Maitland Showground. All ticketholders should hear from Oztix regarding the automatic transfer of their tickets to the new dates.
Advertisement
Newy Fried Chicken kicks off a new concept - Bottomless Bird - at the Newcastle Hotel on July 31. Basically, it's a 90-minute all-you-can-eat chicken feast with sides and sauces, as well as cocktails, beer and wine. Bookings essential (2.30pm to 4pm only).
Don't forget, The Edwards is hosting the Four Pillars Gin Dinner on Thursday night. Check out the menu: confit tuna belly with green olive salsa on toasted rye; mushroom and stracciatella tart; buckwheat hotcakes with taramasalata and bloody shiraz caviar; crispy pork jowl with Szechuan salt and spiced apple; beef short ribs braised with gin aromatics with white polenta, citrus brassicas and crispy smoked potatoes; and warm pistachio cake with shiraz poached quince. All paired with gin, of course. Tickets $125 per person.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.