Newcastle Knights have an unhappy history when it comes to dealing with concussions

His landmark law suit was eventually settled out of court - after which the NRL declared "this long-running matter has been resolved in the Knights' favour" - but not before harrowing evidence emerged, including revelations that McManus had been left with a range of issues including impaired cognitive function, impaired memory, anxiety, lethargy, sleep disturbance, depression and the risk of long-term dementia. One document filed on his behalf estimated that the former NSW Origin representative had a life expectancy of just 53.22 years.