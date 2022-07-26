Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Wickham Masterplan building height change approved by Newcastle council for Throsby Street land

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:52am, first published July 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors John Church (Independent) and Greens Charlotte McCabe and John Mackenzie. Picture: Simone De Peak

An amendment to building heights in the rapidly rising suburb of Wickham has been adopted by Newcastle council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.