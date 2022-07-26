Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Dr Xanthe Mallett says the science shows Kathleen Folbigg's conviction for killing her children should be quashed

By Damon Cronshaw
July 26 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeking Justice: Dr Xanthe Mallett said what happened to Kathleen Folbigg "could happen to any of us". Picture: Barry Smith

Is Kathleen Folbigg Australia's worst female serial killer or worst example in recent times of a miscarriage of justice?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.