Cessnock dog Jabeni lines up masters challenge at Wentworth Park

Million Dollar Chase semi-final runner-up Jabeni drops back to masters grade for the first time at Wentworth Park on Saturday night and Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney was confident of a strong debut.
Jabeni has box six for race three, a 520m masters event. A last-start winner over 515m at Gosford on July 19, Jabeni has amassed 16 wins and 37 placings across 81 starts.
In April, Jabeni was a close second in a semi-final of the Million Dollar Chase before running third in the consolation behind fellow Hunter-trained stars Zipping Maserati and Fernando Hunter.
"He's just turned masters, which is good," Moroney said.
"He's been going really well in all the top-grade company, so hopefully with a bit of luck we'll be there.
"It's a good concept because it's really extended the careers of dogs. He's a free-for-all dog and still competitive, he only just missed out on a Million Dollar Chase final. But it's really hard to be competitive at the top level for so long."
The Gardens have a 12-race program.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
