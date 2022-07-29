Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cessnock dog Jabeni lines up masters challenge at Wentworth Park

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jabeni. Picture: thedogs.com.au

Million Dollar Chase semi-final runner-up Jabeni drops back to masters grade for the first time at Wentworth Park on Saturday night and Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney was confident of a strong debut.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.