Player-coach Laura Glendenning was buoyed by Nova Thunder's performance despite losing to Newcastle championship netball leaders Souths in round 13 at National Park on Saturday and has not given up on a top-two finish.
Souths retained top spot in the standings on 37 points with a 59-46 win over third-placed Thunder (33). They are equal with University of Newcastle, who were 54-41 winners over Junction Stella (24) but Lions are ahead by percentages. Nova are third with 33.
Souths led 15-10 at the first break on Saturday but were only up 26-25 at half-time.
The loss of goalkeeper Georgia McVey to an ankle injury in the third quarter proved a blow for Thunder and Souths took a 42-36 advantage into the final period.
Lions coach Tracey van Dal moved evergreen midcourter Narelle Eather from centre to wing attack for the last quarter in a move she felt proved pivotal.
"Don't be fooled by the score because we had to work for every goal," van Dal said.
"It was a good contest. We were only six up at three-quarter time so we pushed on in the last quarter, which was good.
"Narelle went from centre back into wing attack and we were just able to find the circle edge a bit better. Her speed and her timing just made a difference connecting into Imy McCulloch in at goal shooter, who had an outstanding game."
McCulloch stepped up from opens after Millie Tonkin was a late withdrawal for Souths.
Nova have University next weekend before meeting Souths again in the last round of competition before finals.
"Whilst it's super disappointing not to walk away with a win, we can walk away with our heads held high knowing that we stuck it to Souths," Glendenning said.
"We forced them to have to make changes. We didn't make it easy for them, which was our main goal. Unfortunately, we didn't capitalise on a lot of our turnovers but that's credit to their defence, they were really quite good.
"We know we need to at least get one of these next couple of wins to maintain third and we're still potentially fighting for second, so we need to continue to put our best foot forward and perform."
University coach Traci Baber had to make some last-minute adjustments to her side after the loss of goal shooter Sabina Gomboso to illness.
The second-placed side led 15-11 at quarter-time, 28-23 at the main break then 38-30 heading into the last period.
"We didn't have Sabina so it was a bit of a last-minute change-up and we had a small moving circle which is obviously very different to what we're used to," Baber said.
"But Junction are a good team of very talented girls."
Wests Leagues Balance, who are fourth, closed the gap on Nova as they improved to 29 points with a 66-37 win over BNC Whanau (18).
Inner Glow (20) led at every break in their 60-51 win over Kotara South (16).
Round 13:
Souths beat Nova 59-46. Q1: Souths led 15-10; Q2: Souths led 26-25; Q3: Souths led 42-36.
University of Newcastle defeated Junction Stella 54-41. Q1: University led 15-11; Q2: University led 28-23; Q3: University led 38-30.
West Leagues Balance beat BNC 66-37. Q1: 13-13; Q2: West led 33-22; Q3: West led 49-29.
Inner Glow defeated Kotara South 60-51. Q1: Inner Glow led 17-12; Q2: Inner Glow led 33-28; Q3: Inner Glow led 44-36.
Points: Souths 37. University 37, Nova 33, West 29, Junction Stella 24, Inner Glow 20, BNC 18, Kotara South 16.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
