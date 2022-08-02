Broadmeadow coach Damian Zane is confident striker Jacob Dowse won't be back this NPL season after he left on Tuesday for a trial with A-League club Perth Glory.
Dowse will link with his former Magic coach Ruben Zadkovich, who took over as Glory boss last season, with the prospect of a scholarship.
The 22-year-old has had a breakout year, scoring 12 times in 15 NPL games, and starring with a goal in the 2-1 Australia Cup loss to Bentleigh Greens on July 21. The success came after Dowse overcame three anterior cruciate ligament injuries as a Jets junior and two more knee surgeries at Broadmeadow.
Zane was thrilled to see Dowse get his chance.
"I think there's a good chance of him getting a scholarship," Zane said.
"We don't expect him back, and we don't want him back. The whole idea of the NPL is a path for players to move on higher.
"I think in all the big games, and even trial games against A-League teams, he's shown he can match it. And the amount of time he can match it will grow, I believe, the longer he stays in a professional set-up."
Magic have also lost Sam Donnellan to US college. Jose Atayde (ill) will also be missing when Broadmeadow play Valentine on Wednesday (8pm) at LMRFF. Jake Harris (ill) and Aaron Oppedisano (shoulder) should be back after missing the 4-0 win over Adamstown.
Broadmeadow (29 points) are third, four points off the top, while Valentine have won four in a row to rise to seventh on 25.
A win will put Broadmeadow in position to leapfrog leaders Charlestown with a victory against them on Sunday in round 21.
"It's important to take it game by game and put points on the board," Zane said.
"We're looking at it that a win on Wednesday night probably gives us one foot in the semis.
"You can start to think further, but dig yourself into a hole that way. We found that out last year."
Zane was backing the squad's depth to cope with the loss of his leading scorer.
"The whole idea behind a squad is you have someone waiting who's hungry, ready to step up," he said.
"On the weekend I think we had five on the bench who were 18 or younger and they performed well."
