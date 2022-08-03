TALK about a chip off the old block. Well, in this case, two.
Advertisement
Phil Talaileva (under-18s) and younger brother TJ (under-15s) wore the No.8 jumpers for NSW Country against City in Bathurst last weekend.
The under-18s were triumphant, smashing City 38-7 to win the Michael Brial Cup. The under-15s lost 17-11 in the Steve Tuynman Shield.
Their dad, Va Talaileva wore the NSW Country Cockatoos No.8 jumper for three years from 2011, highlighted by a clash against City.
"Seeing them both were the Country jumper was a proud moment," Va said. "I have been there as well. Now it is time to test themselves and see how far they can go."
Phil, after starting the season playing colts for the Hunter Wildfires, has moved to Sydney and joined Eastwood.
"He wanted to challenge himself in the big city," Va said. "He is sharing a house with a couple of first grade players. He has the talent and the size. He just has to apply himself and get fitter and more mobile."
TJ is at Hunter Sports High and plays for under-15s Southern Beaches.
"Everyone says they are a chip off the old fella. You have to give their mum credit, she has done the hard yards keeping them on the right track," Va said
Third sibling, Tevita, is in the Hunter Wildfires under-10s development squad.
"He has always followed his brothers and to get him Wildfires jumper was massive for him," Va said. "He slept in his playing gear the night before the state titles."
A two-time Anderson medal winner, Va, 42, plays the odd game off the bench for Southern Beaches first grade.
"I still enjoy it, but it is hard to commit with the kids sport. It is their time now."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.