Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Nova Thunder midcourter Katie Robinson is feeling 'proud' ahead of Newcastle championship netball semi-finals: 2022

By Renee Valentine
Updated August 17 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCE: Nova midcourter Katie Robinson is enjoying being back in action. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Katie Robinson was happy on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.