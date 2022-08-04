SINGLETON Council has committed to rebuilding a "better" Broke Road, after a section was destroyed by floodwater last month.
Following a community meeting in Broke on Wednesday night, council told the Newcastle Herald a "like-for-like design and costing" had been completed for the road.
However, they have committed to rebuilding the road "better" and say draft designs for the betterment of replacement infrastructure are being undertaken and require a geotechnical investigation.
Under Disaster Recovery Funding arrangements, councils can usually only restore infrastructure damaged in a natural disaster event to its previous design.
Singleton Council's director of infrastructure and planning, Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, said the council is now working with Transport for NSW to "rebuild Broke Road to ensure it can withstand further natural disasters".
"This could mean increasing diameters of culverts or pipes. Design works are progressing, and unfortunately this is a complex repair process," Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said.
"At this stage, council is unable to put a date on when infrastructure will be restored or how much these repair works will cost until designs are complete.
"We appreciate this is frustrating for our community, but rest assured we're working through these repairs as quickly as we can in line with council's policies and the appropriate disaster recovery arrangements."
WIDESPREAD ROAD DAMAGE
Milbrodale Road, which acts as an alternate connection to Singleton while Broke Road is out of action, was also damaged in the floods.
Broke Residents Community Association secretary Michael Wilson said the extra traffic on Milbrodale Road has caused further deterioration.
"The road just wasn't built for that much heavy traffic," Mr Wilson said.
"The council are doing their best to keep the road in a usable condition but there can't be any major works there until Broke Road is operational again."
Singleton Council said they will continue to inspect Milbrodale Road weekly and perform maintenance as required, with further works to be scheduled upon completion of Broke Road.
Council is also undertaking a geotechnical assessment for the entire road network in the Broke township after Transport for NSW carried out an inspection to start the approval process for repairs earlier this week.
WATER PUMPING
Pumping of stagnant water became a point of contention for local MPs and the community last week, after the Local Recovery Committee issued cease to pump orders. With the help of Bulga Coal, limited pumping resumed last Tuesday afternoon under the direction of emergency services.
The NSW Environmental Protection Agency has now approved pumping until Friday, August 12. Bulga Coal will continue to operate pumps.
"We have had great help from Bulga Coal in pumping out the stagnant water but in some ways they are a bit hamstrung by the EPA," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson estimates two thirds of the village are still impacted by pools of stagnant water.
With a "chest-height" torrent surging through his backyard on the night of the floods, he has been struggling to pump remaining water from his backyard for almost a month.
Since the mining company installed a pump in his yard Tuesday last week, he said it has been running "most of the time nearly every day" with limited progress.
"It has made some difference but with the water table still sitting so high and the soil around here being so sandy it tends to fill back up again, he said.
"The back and front yards are both disaster zones but that is only two out of the 10 issues we had. For the most part things are getting better."
EROSION HOLES
Erosion holes around Broke, caused by the flooding, have resulted in significant damage to land and infrastructure.
At least 30 erosion holes are reported to have formed in the area, which have left the homes of some residents structurally unsound and uninhabitable.
The NSW Government has now made $700,000 available for council to undertake remediation of the erosion holes.
Singleton Council staff began door knocking residents on Thursday to gather scope of works for each property.
"Locations of erosion holes within this scope will include areas within 50 metres of residence," they said.
"Holes located outside of this area will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Holes that are located next to a structure such as piers, concrete slabs or houses will be referred to Public Works Advisory. Works will include filling of holes to make safe and the removal of waste.
"Damage to private infrastructure caused by erosion holes is not covered in this scope. Refund of works already completed will not be covered."
Council said collection of flood-damaged waste around Broke has now been completed.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
