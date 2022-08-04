Newcastle Herald
Australian shipping to stop in most Australian ports on Friday as tug workers from three unions meet over protracted dispute with operator Svitzer

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
ALL AT SEA: Svitzer tug crews from around Australia, including 110 or so in Newcastle, will stop work for four hours today. Picture: Simone De Peak

SHIPPING movements at ports around Australia will halt for four hours today as employees of tug company Svitzer take part in an online enterprise bargaining report-back meeting with their three unions and ACTU secretary Sally McManus.

