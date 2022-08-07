Newcastle Herald
Nova Thunder continue giant-killing run with win over University of Newcastle in round 14: Newcastle championship netball August 6, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 7 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:30am
BIG EFFORT: Alexa Walker, pictured in action earlier this season, proved pivotal for Nova in their championship win on Saturday after also playing opens. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

There is still one round to play but Nova Thunder have already secured their best finish in Newcastle championship netball after beating University of Newcastle for the first time in round 14 at National Park on Saturday.

