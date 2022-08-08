Newcastle Herald
Matt Thompson back to bolster Valentine line-up against Weston

By Craig Kerry
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:11am, first published August 8 2022 - 8:30am
Valentine defend a free kick

Valentine will welcome back Matt Thompson from suspension on Sunday at Weston but they will have to wait another match for the return of Nick Cowburn and Nicholas Martinelli.

