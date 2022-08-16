Novocastrian Hannah Southwell and star recruit Millie Boyle will co-captain the Newcastle Knights in the upcoming NRLW season.
Southwell, who has returned home after three seasons with the Roosters and one with the Dragons, said she had aspirations to captain the Knights but thought she might have to wait to take on the role.
"I didn't sign at this club to be captain, that was not my goal," the 23-year-old said on Tuesday. "But for [coach Ron Griffiths] to ask me is a huge honour.
"Obviously born and bred here and that's something I always aspire to be, but I didn't think would happen so soon."
The duo will lead Newcastle into their first clash with Brisbane, Boyle's former team, at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Southwell, who will be playing alongside 17-year-old sister Jesse for the first time in the NRLW, said sharing the captaincy with Boyle would lighten the load on both players.
"It takes pressure off me, I think it takes pressure of Millie and we can just be ourselves and play footy," she said.
"We just can't wait."
Starting side (vs Brisbane)
1 Tamika Upton
2 Kiana Takairangi
3 Shanice Parker
4 Bobbi Law
5 Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly
6 Kirra Dibb
7 Jesse Southwell
8 Caitlan Johnston
9 Olivia Higgins
10 Millie Boyle (c)
11 Romy Teitzel
12 Yasmin Clydsdale
13 Hannah Southwell (c)
Interchange bench
14 Emma Manzelmann
15 Tayla Predebon
16 Kyra Simon
17 Simone Karpani
Extended match squad
18 Caitlin Moran
19 Makenzie Weale
20 Jakiya Whitfeld
21 Emmanita Paki
22 Tiana Davison
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
