Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Compensation payments for beekeepers over varroa mite require 'too much red tape'

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beekeeper Neil Livingstone.

The NSW government has been criticised for creating too much "red tape" for beekeepers to get compensation payments over the varroa mite saga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.