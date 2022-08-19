The NSW government has been criticised for creating too much "red tape" for beekeepers to get compensation payments over the varroa mite saga.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said on Friday that registered commercial and recreational beekeepers in the eradication zone could now access the payments.
They will range from $200 to $550 for each hive destroyed in the recreational sector, while commercial beekeepers will be paid for the estimated market value of destroyed hives and bees.
Mr Saunders insisted the government "want to make this process as smooth as possible, so our control centre will be contacting affected beekeepers by phone over the coming weeks".
However, he described a detailed process to access the payments.
Newcastle beekeeper Neil Livingstone said it sounded like "a lot of red tape".
"It's a typical way to get a lot of people to say, 'stuff it, I won't apply'. I'll certainly apply. I want my $6000 back for the 12 hives they destroyed."
Mr Livingstone said the NSW Department of Primary Industries should already have details of destroyed hives and bees on file, so the compensation process should be easier.
Mr Saunders said beekeepers have "been through some really difficult times in the past few months in the fight to eradicate varroa, and this funding will help them get back on their feet and start to plan for the future".
He said 5742 hives have been euthanised, while surveillance and testing had been done on 26,849 hives across the state.
