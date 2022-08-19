Knights coach Adam O'Brien standing by skipper Kalyn Ponga after toilet-cubicle incident

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has indicated a willingness to stick with Kalyn Ponga as captain once the dust settles on this week's toilet-cubicle controversy.
Ponga and teammate Kurt Mann are being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit after video emerged of them being asked by a security guard to vacate a cubicle in the Hotel Delany men's room on Saturday night.
The Integrity Unit commissioned drug tests for Ponga and Mann, as well as other unnamed Newcastle players, but the results might not be made public.
Regardless of the outcome of the drug tests, Ponga has attracted criticism for publicly drinking while he is unavailable with concussion, and also while his teammates were in Brisbane getting beaten 28-10 by the Broncos.
O'Brien said Ponga and Mann were "embarrassed" by the attention they have attracted this week, but he suggested it was part of the learning curve for Newcastle's 24-year-old marquee man.
"I'm not going to make excuses for him, and he doesn't want that," O'Brien said.
"He's naturally disappointed. But it is my job to help him. He's a young captain. I gave him the captaincy, so it's my responsibility that we help him grow in that area.
"I'm confident that we can learn from this and move forward."
Asked if, once the Integrity Unit has completed its inquiries, he hoped the two players would emerge with reputations intact, O'Brien replied: "I'd like to think so.
"But there's an investigation going on, and rather than me talking about outcomes, I'll let that happen and we'll see what eventuates from there."
O'Brien admitted criticism of Newcastle's club culture had been largely warranted.
As well as the Ponga-Mann incident, enforcer David Klemmer was stood down for a game two weeks ago after a much-publicised run-in with high-performance manager Hayden Knowles, and Bradman Best and Enari Tuala have been dropped to reserve grade this week after being late for the team bus.
"It's not ideal, but it is what it is," O'Brien said.
"There's stuff there that we need to accept, and we need to take ownership of, starting with me.
"But there's also some inaccuracies as well. I don't think it's as bad as has been painted, but there's no shying away, we need to be better, as individuals, as players, as a club, starting with me.
"We need to drive some standards that are going to give us the best chance of getting the club back to where it should be."
Asked if the culture had been a contributing factor in Newcastle's underwhelming on-field performances, O'Brien replied: "I think it plays a part, along with a number of other variables."
