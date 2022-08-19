Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights coach Adam O'Brien standing by skipper Kalyn Ponga after toilet-cubicle incident

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has indicated a willingness to stick with Kalyn Ponga as captain once the dust settles on this week's toilet-cubicle controversy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.